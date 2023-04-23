Country music gig raised almost €10,000 for Bagenalstown church

By Suzanne Pender

A FANTASTIC night of country music proved a godsend to St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, raising a terrific €9,500 for the parish.

The Country Concert fundraiser featuring a host of popular acts including the legendary Louise Morrissey, accordion player and vocalist Olivia Douglas, ‘the man with the golden trumpet’ Johnny Carroll, popular Alister Fingleton and new kid on the Irish country music scene Rossi M.

All the artists were backed by the terrific Teresa and the Stars, while Bagenalstown’s very own James Lakes acted as MC. And the wonderful sound and lighting by Steve Conry greatly added to the experience.

“We had almost 500 people there and a great two-and-a-half hours of entertainment … it was a fantastic night,” said James.

“We organised it all in about four weeks and people really, really enjoyed it. We’re planning another concert for next year, probably around March again, because so many people have been asking about it,” he added.

The money raised will go towards the ongoing upkeep and enhancement of St Andrew’s Church, with the community very generous in their ongoing support for the project.