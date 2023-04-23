Temperatures set to hit -3 in short cold snap

Sunday, April 23, 2023

A spell of particularly cold weather is expected for the start of the week, with nighttime temperatures falling as low as -3 degrees in parts of the country.

Met Éireann has warned temperatures will plummet on Monday night, with lows in the region of -3 to 2 degrees, brining widespread frost.

Cold conditions will hang around into Tuesday, but the night will be markedly warmer with lowest temperatures between 3 and 6 degrees.

The remainder of the week looks cloudy but dry, with spells of rain setting in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Public services could be ‘collateral damage’ in North’s political stalemate

Sunday, 23/04/23 - 4:12pm

Explained: Government’s new Cost Rental Subvention Scheme to help relieve housing crisis

Sunday, 23/04/23 - 4:08pm

Government sending team to evacuate Irish citizens from Sudan

Sunday, 23/04/23 - 3:25pm