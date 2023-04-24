Carlow County Council to be represented at Columbanus event in Switzerland

A DEPUTATION from Co Carlow will travel to Switzerland for the official signing of the Columban Charter of Partnership and the celebration of Columbanus Day.

The local authority received an invitation from the Association of Friends of St Columbanus on behalf the European Partnership Group for the event, which takes place between 7 and 11 July.

St Columbanus, the influential 6th century monk, was born at the foot of Mount Leinster and efforts are ongoing both locally and in Europe to develop the Columban Way, a walking route linking a network of historic sites.

Representatives from cultural, social and religious groups from nine countries that make up the Columban Way have been invited. A Carlow representative will also be invited to sign the Columbanus Charter of Partnership.

At the April meeting of Carlow County Council, People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace, who frequently challenges foreign travel by councillors, asked on two occasions how much attendance would cost the public purse and how many representatives would attend.

Senior executive officer Eamonn Brophy said the invitation was sent to the cathaoirleach or his/her nominee. Mr Brophy said the expense to the council would be accommodation and flights.

Other councillors lauded efforts to develop the Columban Way in Carlow. Cllr Fintan Phelan congratulated Myshall Muntir na Tíre for organising the first Columban Way Walk, which was held recently. Fifty people took part in the walk between Carlow town and Athy, including many from outside Carlow.

Independent councillor Charlie Murphy agreed that promotion of the walk was “going from strength to strength”.