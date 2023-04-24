Free advice on offer to Carlow companies to go green and save money

Free consultancy advice is on offer for Carlow companies to develop money saving green projects.

Optimization+ in association with Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office , Carlow Tourism & County Carlow Chamber and Vision Green Consultancy is a programme open to all SME’s in County Carlow.

The programme involves individual company mentoring which is followed by a training briefing to help guide companies to the supports available for implementation of projects which are designed to ensure your company’s competitiveness. These supports include the Lean for Micro & Green for Micro Vouchers which provide up to €2,500 worth of consultancy support each for your company. The programme offers a review by experts using national standards that will show you how much money you could save by implementing some simple green or food waste management process improvements. These experts will then help you to apply for the LEAN for Micro & Green for Micro consultancy voucher.

Ronan Murphy from Vision Green Consultancy sai:d ” This program is a fantastic opportunity for SME’S in Carlow to identify areas for improvement in their businesses from both a cost and sustainability perspective. Very often companies may not know where to start when it comes to identifying and implementing lasting sustainable change projects, and the optimization + program leading to further Green and Lean For Micro consultative support is a great way to start. We would encourage SME’S in Carlow to apply for the program and get started on driving sustainable change in their business. The team at VisionGreen are really looking forward to working with you.”

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue lauded the

scheme. He said: “It is essential that we all look at green solutions for our lives and this support designed for the business community will assist companies in setting their vision for the future green projects in their business”.

Places are limited and allocated on a first come, first served basis and can be applied here.

This programme is funded under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), delivered by Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office and supported by programme partners including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Carlow Tourism and Carlow Chamber, with input from Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and Environmental Protection Agency.