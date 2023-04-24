HSE roles available for Home Help services in Carlow

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is looking for Health Care Support Assistants (formerly known as Home Helps) in Carlow and other locations to provide personal care to clients in their own home.

There are permanent whole-time and permanent part-time positions available to work in community healthcare supports provided by the HSE in the county along with Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

Candidates for the Health Care Support Assistants will require a Further Education and Training Course (QQI) Level 5 qualification in the following two modules – Care Skills and Care of the Elderly. Commitment will also be required from successful employees to complete the remaining modules within their probation period.

A minimum rate of €18 per hour (and €36 per hour on a Sunday and Bank Holiday) is payable for the position. Travel expenses are paid for all mileage incurred from base or home (shortest distance) and are in line with HSE National Financial Regulations. Manual Handling and online training will be provided during induction training for successful candidates. This employment may form part of career pathway to Registered General Nursing if the position holder is interested.

Bridget Farrell (General Manager/Older Persons Services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said: “We need Health Care Support Assistants in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. The overall objective of the HSE’s Health Care Support for Older Persons service is to care for and maintain people in their own home. This involves Health Care Support Assistants liaising with Public Health Nurses and other health care professionals. Health Care Support Assistant (HCSA) tasks include assisting clients in personal care and essential household tasks.

“Those who may be interested in position as HCSAs in counties Carlow, Kilkenny and South Tipperary can phone (056) 778 4745 or (056) 778 4647. Likewise, for counties Waterford and Wexford, you can phone (051) 848 774 to further discuss.”

Details of how to apply, the job specifications and applications forms appear here.