Tánaiste confirms 50 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan

Reuters and Vivienne Clarke

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said 50 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan so far, as countries rush to extract their citizens from Khartoum amid a deadly power struggle between the army and a paramilitary force.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Minister for Foreign Affairs said the evacuations were performed by France and Spain, who he thanked for a “remarkable” job.

Mr Martin said about 150 citizens had registered, including dependents, but the situation remained fluid. Irish citizens who are still in Sudan have been advised to follow the Irish Embassy Twitter account in neighbouring Kenya and to “stay indoors and stay safe” until further advised by the Irish team on the ground in Djibouti.

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 30 Spaniards were evacuated on Sunday night, accompanied by 70 citizens of other nationalities – Irish, Portuguese, Italian, Polish, Mexican, Venezuelan, Colombian and Argentine.

Sudan’s sudden slide into conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has seen hundreds of people killed, and stranded thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and aid workers.

The @EjercitoAire planes have just taken off from Khartoum carrying our citizens and @EmbEspSudan. Other EU and Latin American nationals also on board. Our convoy arrived safely to the airport. We reiterate the call for a ceasefire and resumption of dialogue in Sudan. — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) April 23, 2023

Several evacuations are by air. Others are via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which is about 650 km northeast of Khartoum, but is about 800 km by road.

A team of Irish special forces soldiers and diplomats is on its way to Djibouti to assist the remaining Irish people in leaving Sudan.

Up to 12 members of the Army Ranger Wing, the Defence Forces special operations unit, are to accompany a small number of officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs. They will form an Emergency Consular Assistance Team.

Former Army Ranger and Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry said it should be possible to send a greater number of Defence Forces to assist in the evacuation of Irish citizens.

“Realistically, you need three times that number to carry out this type of operation. But unfortunately from a legislative point of view, it’s capped at 12 and it’s just not enough,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Concluye con éxito la evacuación de españoles en Sudán🇸🇩. Tras su escala en Yibuti, ya vuelan hacia hacia Madrid en un avión del @EjercitoAire. ¡Gracias a los cerca de 200 militares de las Fuerzas Armadas españolas que han participado en esta operación! pic.twitter.com/RnHpSBUjak — Ministerio Defensa (@Defensagob) April 24, 2023

Ireland and Malta are the only EU countries not to have airlift capacity, he said. It had been “normalised” in Ireland not to have this capacity “but it is absolutely not normal”.

“Not only from a logistical point of view, but also from a legislative point of view, we’re not in a good place. It’s really not fit for purpose”.

The fighting in Sudan has triggered a humanitarian crisis in the impoverished country, where millions of people have been left without access to basic services.

At least 420 people have been killed since the fighting broke out on April 15th, four years after long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled.

The army and RSF jointly staged a coup in 2021 but fell out during negotiations to integrate the two groups and form a civilian government, and their rivalry has raised the risk of a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers.