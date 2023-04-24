Michael English to play at GAA benefit gig in Kildavin

By Suzanne Pender

LOVERS OF country music and dancing, look no further than Spellman Hall, Kildavin, where a terrific night of entertainment is in store.

Kildavin/Clonegal GAA will welcome Michael English to Spellman Park on Saturday 6 May for a major fundraising event for the club at its indoor complex, complete with a fully-licensed bar and dance floor.

Popular country music artist Michael English will be supported by Stacey Breen, another singer making a name for herself on the music scene.

“We have a large dancing floor and this year we also have a seating area for people who may just want to sit and listen to the performance,” said Wayne Austin from Kildavin/Clonegal GAA.

“We will also have lots of car parking outside and we will have it set up for both cash and cashless payments,” he added.

“There’s lots of volunteers helping out from all four codes of the GAA – the LGFA, the camogie and the juvenile sections of the club,” he added.

Tickets cost €25 and are available from Eventbrite or from the following outlets – Conway’s bar, Kildavin; Dunne’s bar and Plunkett’s shop, Clonegal; Candy’s Service Station, Carnew; Daybreak, Ferns; Steemer’s shop and Texaco Service Station in Bunclody; Kelly’s, Whitemills; Kavanagh’s bar, Ballon; Byrne’s bar, Crablane; Egan’s bar, Parkbridge; and the Ardattin Inn. Tickets can also be had through the club’s social media outlets, from any committee member or on the door.

Kildavin/Clonegal GAA has also organised a teen disco for Friday 5 May in Spellman Hall with DJ John Lacey from 9pm to 12am. The event is mineral bar only and will be professionally supervised. Tickets for the teen disco are €10 and are available on the door.