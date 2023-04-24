Renewed appeal after deadly attack on Cork pensioner

Monday, April 24, 2023

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A renewed appeal for information has been issued as part of an investigation into the deadly attack on a Cork pensioner.

Florence O’Sullivan (68) was found hurt at Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork city, on Saturday, March 11th.

He died at Cork University Hospital on April 6th.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for help and continuing to appeal for witnesses and those with video footage to come forward.

They are also appealing for information on a white Volkswagen taxi seen in the Glentransna Court area between 8-8.20pm on March 11th and are asking the driver to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

