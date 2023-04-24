Tony wins bronze medal at World Transplant Games

Transplant triathlete Bryan Duignan finishing his run in the trathlon event at the WTG in Perth



Tony Gartland proudly displaying his bronze medal for the 5,000 metre race walk at the WTG Perth

By Suzanne Pender

THE first person to undergo a liver transplant in Ireland, Hacketstown’s Tony Gartland, is not only celebrating the successful longevity of his transplant this week but World Transplant Games success.

The 59-year-old won a bronze medal at the World Transplant Games in Perth last Friday, coming third in the 5,000m walk. Tony clinched bronze success in his final race of the games, having competed in two other events earlier in the week.

“It is 30 years since my transplant and at this stage I am acutely aware of how precious life is. I am very grateful for the last 30 years,” said Tony.

“Sport has done so much for me over those years. I can never thank my donor enough. All I can do is live my life to the fullest extent possible. Medals are nice, but they are a bonus.”

Earlier on Friday, fellow Carlovian Bryan Duignan from Palatine, competed in the triathlon event – swim 500m, cycle 20k and a 5km run.

A kidney transplant recipient, Bryan put in valiant efforts, and even though he didn’t make it to the podium, he can return home very proud of his performances and embracing his positive experience at the games. Bryan was placed seventh in a time of 1.21.32.

Bryan will be returning home to Dublin airport on Thursday with his partner Lara and their three young children, who have been his biggest fans throughout.

Ranging in age from 36 to 75, Transplant Team Ireland’s panel of ten inspirational men and four women all received organ transplants. They were among 1,524 participants from 46 countries who took part in the world games, all embracing their gift of life and honouring their donors in this celebration of life through sport.