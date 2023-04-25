Apartment up for sale in sought after development in Carlow town

Shamrock Plaza Apartments in Carlow town are without doubt the most sought after apartments locally.

Bank of Ireland and PTSB banks are located on the ground floor, and with that comes high security to the building for all residents. The apartment is located with all town centre shops, restaurants and public transport on your doorstep, so anyone looking for easy living within Carlow Town Centre this is definitely an option.

No. 304 is a one-bedroom modern apartment located on the 3rd floor with elevator access and its own underground secure car parking space, also accessed by internal lift system.

The apartment comprises a wide entrance hallway, living and dining room combined with the kitchen located just off the dining area, with built in appliances and utility room. There are fitted wardrobes in the large bedroom and a large fully tiled bathroom.

There is resident access to a large roof terrace which looks out over the Carlow rooftops and spires and views of the Killehsin Hills, a lovely place to sit to soak up evening sun without leaving the building.

Viewing highly recommend. Please phone June Doran Properties for more information or to schedule a viewing at (059) 910 5086. Price: €195,000

