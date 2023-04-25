  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Carlow Co Co budget surplus described ‘a miracle’

Carlow Co Co budget surplus described ‘a miracle’

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

CARLOW County Council made a small surplus on its budget last year, which was described as “a miracle”.

The financial report for 2022 was presented to councillors at their April meeting, which showed a closing balance surplus of €41,352. The annual financial report noted: ‘This was a significant result in the context of the current operating environment.’

Cllr William Paton described the result as a “miracle” and lauded the work by head of finance Pat Delaney.

Cllr Paton remarked that managing the council’s finances was not an easy task and there must have been many nights when it would have caused Mr Delaney worry.

People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace noted that money owed to the council ‘under development debtors’ had reduced by €100,000 from €3.15m. Cllr Wallace queried the circumstances surrounding this reduction and whether the method could be applied further.

Mr Delaney said the figure related to development contributions owed to the council, which go back to the economic collapse. Mr Delaney said the council generally got paid when these properties were sold or liquidated.

Filed under: , ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Housing plan approved for Barrack Street, Carlow

Tuesday, 25/04/23 - 3:52pm

SETU social care students welcome CORU approval  

Tuesday, 25/04/23 - 2:54pm

Death notices in Co Carlow

Tuesday, 25/04/23 - 11:58am

Similar Articles

Housing plan approved for Barrack Street, Carlow

Tuesday, 25/04/23 - 3:52pm

Carlow EV charging points are like ‘a pub with no beer’

Sunday, 23/04/23 - 9:49pm

Café owners renew short-term lease on land in St Mullins

Monday, 20/03/23 - 9:23pm