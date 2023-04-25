Carlow Co Co budget surplus described ‘a miracle’

CARLOW County Council made a small surplus on its budget last year, which was described as “a miracle”.

The financial report for 2022 was presented to councillors at their April meeting, which showed a closing balance surplus of €41,352. The annual financial report noted: ‘This was a significant result in the context of the current operating environment.’

Cllr William Paton described the result as a “miracle” and lauded the work by head of finance Pat Delaney.

Cllr Paton remarked that managing the council’s finances was not an easy task and there must have been many nights when it would have caused Mr Delaney worry.

People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace noted that money owed to the council ‘under development debtors’ had reduced by €100,000 from €3.15m. Cllr Wallace queried the circumstances surrounding this reduction and whether the method could be applied further.

Mr Delaney said the figure related to development contributions owed to the council, which go back to the economic collapse. Mr Delaney said the council generally got paid when these properties were sold or liquidated.