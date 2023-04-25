Death notices in Co Carlow

Tony Whelan

Carlow and formerly of Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Tony passed away on the 24th of April 2023, peacefully in the tender care of staff at St. Vincent’s Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital and is deeply mourned by his brothers Pat, Ben and Ollie, sister Breda, sisters-in-law Margaret, Marian, Mary and Anne, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Tony is predeceased by his parents Joe and Bridget, brothers Joseph (Joss) and Tom, brother-in-law Tom Walsh.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Tony will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday evening, 25th April, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Prayers at 6.30 p.m.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 26th April, in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis