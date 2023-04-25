Death notices in Co Carlow

Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tony Whelan

Carlow and formerly of Ballincoush, Dungarvan, Co. Waterford

Tony passed away on the 24th of April 2023, peacefully in the tender care of staff at St. Vincent’s Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital and is deeply mourned by his brothers Pat, Ben and Ollie, sister Breda, sisters-in-law Margaret, Marian, Mary and Anne, nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Tony is predeceased by his parents Joe and Bridget, brothers Joseph (Joss) and Tom, brother-in-law Tom Walsh.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Tony will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Tuesday evening, 25th April, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with Prayers at 6.30 p.m.

Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning, 26th April, in St. Gobnait’s Church, Kilgobinet. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Apartment up for sale in sought after development in Carlow town

Tuesday, 25/04/23 - 11:17am

Unique home near Carlow/Kildare border offers huge potential

Tuesday, 25/04/23 - 11:00am

Five people arrested in connection with crime gang impersonating gardaí

Tuesday, 25/04/23 - 10:39am