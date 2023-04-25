Family of missing Carlow man appeal for information

A DESPERATE father and gardaí in Carlow have issued an appeal for his son, who has been missing for over a week. John Coakley (40) from Brown Street was last seen on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow at 2.55am on Saturday 15 April.

Appealing for information, his father John Snr said: “I am at my wits’ end. I get some sort of strength from finding out a little thing, but then it comes crashing down. It’s tearing me apart. I was due to retire in a month and looking forward to it. I don’t care about it; I just want him to be found, to be safe.”

John Coakley is described as approximately 6’ 1” in height. He is of thin build with black hair, which is receding, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black Nike runners with reflective white strips, dark blue jeans, a black short-sleeved polo top and a sleeveless black gilet jacket. He was also carrying a short-handled shovel similar to a camping shovel.

John had suffered from anxiety and turned up at his father’s home at Kevin Barry Avenue at around 1.50am on the morning he went missing. John Snr was asleep, but his stepmother Clare spoke to John. He was in an anxious state and believed someone was following him. Clare attempted to calm him before John left, heading towards Carlow town.

He was last seen on Kennedy Avenue in the vicinity of the bus park. Much to John Snr’s frustration, there is no CCTV covering the bus park.

“I cannot move on until I find out where he went from there. Did he get on a bus? I would be a happy man if he did.”

He believed his son was not in the right frame of mind and could possibly be seeking shelter somewhere. He asked people to look into their sheds and outbuildings.

“There is no need to worry about John, he would not hurt a fly,” he said.

John Snr, a long-serving Carlow postman, and a good friend have been tirelessly searching for John, putting up flyers and canvassing locals for CCTV in an attempt to track his son’s movements. CCTV indicates a number of people and cars in areas near the bus park around the time, and John Snr believes they may have important information.

John Snr described his son as a great lover of animals, with a big heart. He had the knowledge to breed fish, while he also loved metal detecting.

“He has as big a heart as you could ever meet. He absolutely loves nature, it’s his life. His dogs, birds and fish, in particular,” said John Snr. “John is the sort of a chap that if he couldn’t do you a good turn, he would never do you a bad one.”

Superintendent Anthony Farrell of Carlow Garda Station added: “This is a very unusual situation, where John was last seen carrying a short-handled shovel on Kennedy Avenue, Carlow at 2.55am. John was behaving erratically at the time. I am seriously concerned for John’s welfare and ask for public support in trying to identify his whereabouts. Anyone with any information that might help identify John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.”