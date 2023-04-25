Housing plan approved for Barrack Street, Carlow

A PLAN to revitalise one of the main throughfares in Carlow town and provide badly-needed housing was approved at April’s meeting of the local authority, when councillors approved a ‘part VIII’ application for eight houses on Barrack Street, Carlow. Councillors lined up to laud the development and appealed for the council to act with urgency.

Fine Gael’s Fergal Browne remarked: “I’d ask work start at 3pm today, if possible.”

The project would provide “much-needed housing in the town centre”, said cllr John Cassin (Independent).

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace queried the timeframe for the houses and when work would begin.

Director of services Michael Brennan could not give firm dates, stating that the council would now have to get ‘stage 3’ approval from the Department of Housing for funding and then go to tender. Mr Brennan said the council would progress the project as soon as possible.

Local businessman and Carlow Shopping Centre owner Gwynne Thomas had made a submission on the plans during the public consultation process stating that the project was not the best use of the site and that it did not align ‘with the stated objective of turning Barrack Street into a pedestrian/retail boulevard’.

However, the planner’s report noted the policy of prioritising the provision of ‘housing, compact growth, regeneration and the development of brownfield lands’.