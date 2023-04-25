Information events will give tips on energy efficiency

By Suzanne Pender

THE South East Energy Agency in collaboration with Pobal and local libraries will hold a series of free information events on energy efficiency and energy-saving initiatives.

The events aim to help participants take the first steps towards a more energy-efficient and sustainable home, with informative sessions delivered by expert speakers and practical tips for attendees to implement.

Don’t miss a free information event with energy experts at Carlow Central Library in Carlow town on Monday 8 May from 11am to noon. For those unable to attend in person, two online events will be held on 4 and 10 May at 7pm.

The brief information event will include helpful information about energy-saving tips for homes to help lower running costs and improve comfort. Participants will also discover how smart meters work and how they can help them track their energy usage and save money on their bills.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit https://southeastenergy.ie/events/