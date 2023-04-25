Little Logan hurt in car crash on his way to hospital for cancer treatment

By Elizabeth Lee

A BEAUTIFUL four-year-old child from Carlow town who is being treated in Crumlin Children’s Hospital for leukaemia was in a car accident on Friday while en route to hospital, sustaining a fractured leg, while he has also developed pneumonia.

Little Logan Foley Stynes and his mother Mia were on their way to Crumlin hospital on Friday when the taxi they were travelling in was involved in a car accident. Logan is undergoing gruelling rounds of chemotherapy twice a day and once a night, but he’s not allowed to stay in the hospital, so he and Mia have to stay in a hotel in Dublin as the family don’t have a car. It was while he was travelling to the hospital on Friday that the accident happened.

Logan also has autism, which further exacerbates the situation, and over the weekend he and Mia had an extremely stressful time. Logan has completely lost his appetite and was in great discomfort, while Mia has hardly slept in three days.

“I’m drained, exhausted. As if Logan didn’t have enough on his plate before the accident, he’s now too weak for them to continue the chemo. I know he’s my child, but you should see him. He’s so beautiful. When people see him, they fall in love with him. He has lovely eyes and he has such a gorgeous little personality,” said Mia.

Logan has four other siblings – Sharon (10), Molly (7), Evan (6) and two-year old Blain. They’re being cared for by their granny Ann Langton from Rathnapish while Mia and Logan are in Dublin. The four siblings miss their mother and brother desperately, while it’s also heart-breaking for Mia to be away from her children so much.

“All Logan wants to do now is to come home. He wants to see his Nana,” said Mia.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with their astronomical costs and also to raise funds in case Logan needs to get further treatment in Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. Logan’s chemotherapy was to continue throughout May, but now it’s been suspended because of the pneumonia and because he’s so weak.

Communities in Carlow town and beyond are rallying around the Foley family now as word spreads about their plight.

“We don’t have a car and Logan is too sick to use public transport like the bus or the train so they have to stay all week in Dublin in a hotel. The price of the hotel and the taxis, plus the cost of food – it’s all really expensive,” explained Ann.

The hotel alone costs €1,200 a week, while each return taxi journey from the hotel to the hospital costs €40 a day. Mia had secured a place in the Ronald McDonald respite house, but Logan developed a reaction to the chemotherapy so he wasn’t able to take up the place. So far, the Aoibheann’s Pink Tie charity has paid for one week in the hotel and, as the weeks continue, the costs will need to be met. Over the weekend, a bike rally took place in Carlow town, while another supporter, Andrea Brennan from 50 Shades Hair Salon in Killeshin, has also raised some money to help them.

“It’s traumatising what this family is going through. They need our support,” said Andrea.

The GoFundMe page has generated almost €9,000, with a target of €40,000 being set. The family are deeply appreciative of any donation, big or small.

“We need all the help that we can get. We want to give Logan a fighting chance at life. He’s very weak at the moment … he’s only a little handful, tiny. We’re appealing for help and we’re so appreciative of everyone who has donated, however big or small it is,” said Ann.

To make a contribution, please check out the GoFundMe website

https://www.gofundme.com/f/logan-in-his-journey-to-ring-that-bell