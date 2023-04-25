Maureen’s book looks at life inside the infamous Magdalene laundries



Maureen Sullivan with her memoir Girl in the tunnel

By Suzanne Pender

“I’M not going to let this die; I want child sexual abuse to stop and if by me writing this book stops it happening to even one child, then it was well worth writing.”

The determined words of Carlow’s Maureen Sullivan, one of the youngest survivors of Ireland’s infamous Magdalene laundries. Maureen has just published her memoir Girl in the tunnel – my story of love and loss as a survivor of the Magdalene Laundries, where she bravely recounts her agonising journey from a monstrously violent home in Carlow town to the cold and brutal Magdalene laundry system and her desperate, gruelling fight for freedom and for justice.

Maureen’s story and incredible fight for justice has propelled her to local and national prominence, her bravery and heroism to speak out truly remarkable. She’s now a tireless and vocal advocate for justice for those affected – and at 70 years’ old, she now feels ready to publish her story.

When Maureen was just 12 years’ old, she confided in her teacher in a Carlow town school that she was being physically and sexually abused by her stepfather. Never in her darkest imaginings could she have dreamt that she would be the one who would face a harrowing punishment.

Within 24 hours, Maureen was taken from her home and her beloved grandmother, and sent to the Magdalene Laundry in New Ross, Co Wexford, run by the Order of the Good Shepherd nuns. She was told that she would receive an education there, but instead she was immediately stripped of her meagre possessions and thrown into forced labour, washing clothes and scrubbing floors in inhumane and unrelenting conditions.

Not allowed to speak, barely fed and often going without water, the child was viciously beaten by the nuns for years and hidden away in an underground tunnel when government inspectors came.

“There are people out there who don’t want me to tell my story, people who tell me to ‘get over it’ or push me to stay silent, but I want good to come of it,” Maureen told The Nationalist.

“There are still people out there who say I’m lying, but absolutely everything in that book had to be watertight, everything was checked and done correctly,” says Maureen.

“I changed most of the names in the book – my abuser, relatives, locals and the nuns, because I’m not out to hurt or for revenge. I wrote this book because I was silenced as a child when I was a victim of abuse, and I was silenced by society when I left the laundry. I want people to know what happened. This is my history, but it is also the history of this country,” said Maureen.

Girl in the tunnel was co-written by Liosa McNamara. For both women, recounting Maureen’s childhood was a difficult and incredibly painfully process.

“It was very hard for Liosa and me, because this is very disturbing and very, very painfully to listen to and exhausting emotionally. We’d often have to take a break, maybe for a few months, because I’m still in recovery, I always will be, so I do have to mind myself,” explained Maureen.

“That’s why it took us six years to write the book, working together and making sure everything was right,” she added.

Maureen explains that, looking back, one of the most difficult memories of her childhood is recalling how her stepfather’s sexual abuse destroyed her little body. The constant physical pain she was in.

“I didn’t tell anyone; not my granny who I was so close to because I was afraid what would happen to her if he found out. When the nun got it out of me, I trusted her and I do think she thought what she was doing was the right thing, but I was punished for speaking out,” said Maureen.

“Sexual abuse in the home is the cruellest of all and the most difficult to speak out about.”

Maureen is justifiably proud of the book and overwhelmed by the response.

“The feedback has been amazing. It’s been terribly painful to deal with it and it’s something that I have to work on all the time with counselling, courses and all the techniques I have to help me to heal.

“But people have been so good, and I think there is strength in speaking out. I want to help others; I want to end sexual abuse and help people,” said Maureen.

Girl in the tunnel (€16.99) is available in Carlow at Eason, Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Bookstation, Tullow Street and in bookstores nationwide and online.