SETU social care students welcome CORU approval  

Social care programmes in South East Technological University (SETU) in the Carlow, Waterford and Wexford campuses have been approved by CORU, it has just been announced.

The CORU approval means that the university’s current social care programmes will meet national standards of excellence in the training and development of social care students.

SETU’s social care graduates from the CORU approved programmes will also be eligible to register as social care workers once the CORU register opens in November 2023. The news has been welcomed by students across SETU’s social care programmes.

Conan O’Neill McDermott, a fourth-year student of social care, commented, “As a final year student in Professional Social Care Practice, I am delighted with the news that we will now be graduating with a CORU approved degree. This will give us with more professional standing, accountability and transparency within our role as professional social care workers.”

Naomi McCarthy, a first-year social care student, was thrilled to learn that our degree received CORU approval. “This news brought a great sense of happiness, satisfaction and pride to all students at SETU. We feel equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to make a positive impact in the field of social care and I am eager to put these skills into practice.”

Prof Veronica Campbell, President of SETU sees this as a very significant milestone for the University: “We are delighted to receive CORU approval. This is a wonderful achievement, most especially for our students who will have the skills and competencies to deliver safe and person-centred practice. To be part of a movement that professionalises and regulates the delivery of social care provision and will ensure best practice and high-quality services for vulnerable people is very special for all of our staff, students and the wider community.

“I would like to take this moment to thank our staff, students and placement providers for their commitment and dedication throughout the process.”