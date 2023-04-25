Unique home near Carlow/Kildare border offers huge potential

This generously proportioned property close to the Carlow/Kildare border is located on an elevated site with a superb view over the surrounding countryside. The Laurels, Simmonstown Wet, Moone, Co Kildare will be auctioned online on Friday 26 May at 3pm.

It has good access to the M9 motorway and all local amenities in the nearby villages of Moone and Castledermot.

Although in need of some modernisation, this property, due to its unique and spacious layout, affords huge potential to prospective purchasers.

The property boasts two generously proportioned reception rooms, kitchen/dining room, sun room, home office, downstairs bedroom and guest wc, stairs and large open landing to 4 bedrooms (master ensuite) with 2 of the guest bedrooms offering balcony areas, master bathroom.

Externally, there is a large garden with a garden shed that could be upgraded to offer an outdoor living area. AMV: €295,000. BER: C1. More information here.

