Andy leaves Courts Service in Carlow after 45 years

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Courthouse manager Andy Cleary’s last day saw him in the witness box for the very first time, being released from the Courts Service after a lengthy term and being bound to enjoy a long and happy retirement.

There were emotional moments when Andy’s many colleagues and associates bade him farewell at last Wednesday’s sitting of Carlow District Court after 45 years in the Courts Service. Although he has only spent six years and nine months of those four-and-a-half decades in Carlow as the manager of Carlow Courthouse, his commitment to his job and his staff, and his treatment of everyone associated with the Courts Service, meant that the courtroom had a capacity crowd as people wished him well.

Many tributes were paid to Andy, who oversaw multiple changes during those Carlow years, including inviting a family mediation service into the courthouse, renovation of the staff offices, the start of the refurbishment of the historic courthouse railings and, of course, guiding the Courts Service through the difficult years of the Covid pandemic restrictions.

It was also Andy who introduced the notion of hosting an end-of-year barbecue for all of his staff and those associated with the Carlow justice system. The get-togethers have proven so popular that they’re now a highlight of the local judicial calendar.

In all, 12 people paid tribute to the Dubliner who made Carlow courthouse his “second home”, with the staff being his second family.

Among those who spoke were representatives from the Courts Service, including District Court judge Geraldine Carthy, county registrar for Carlow Eithne Coughlan, head of district, circuit and criminal court operations Audrey Leonard, regional manager of the Eastern Region Susan Cahill, Nicola Carolan, deputy manager of Carlow Courthouse, and Lisa Malone, the newly-appointed manager who takes over from Andy.

Among those from the legal profession were solicitors Joe Farrell and John O’Sullivan and barrister Maria McCormack, while Superintendent Anthony Farrell spoke on behalf of An Garda Síochána. Orna McHale, Family Mediation Services, and Suzanne McNamara from Carlow/Kilkenny Probation Services also said a few words. Judge Michael Walsh was also in attendance.

Judge Carthy presided over the tributes, beginning the proceedings by summarising Andy’s long and dedicated career in the Courts Service, having started in April 1978 in the accountancy department, straight after his leaving cert. Andy’s varied career brought him to district and circuit courts, to the central criminal court and the CCJ, and led him to work in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Ennis and Carlow.

Judge Carthy paid particular attention to Andy’s treatment of people. She said that he “treated people with dignity – there was no-one above or below him”, just as US president Joe Biden’s father had advised him to do before he took office.

She also noted how efficiently the courthouse was run during the Covid years and how Andy ensured that the safety of his staff and his associates in the justice system was prioritised.

“You leave this court in good stead. All lists are completely up to date and that’s as a result of hard work and co-operation of the staff,” said Judge Carthy before calling for a round of applause. “To say you’ll be missed will be an understatement.”

Ms Leonard acknowledged Andy’s outstanding contribution to the Courts Service and his “extensive knowledge of the courts, which meant that people asked him for his advice”.

Ms Cahill spoke about his great sense of humour and his warmth towards everyone and quipped that he was “so fresh-faced that he must have started in the Courts Service straight after his Holy Communion”.

Superintendent Farrell thanked Andy for the many years of service, noted that his expertise of the judicial system was notable and acknowledged his fantastic team of staff.

Solicitor Joe Farrell spoke about Andy’s legacy as a hard worker and his always-convivial manner when he met people in the corridors and stopped for a chat. He also, along with solicitor John O’Sullivan, spoke fondly of the end-of-year barbecues, which are very much appreciated by his staff and associates, who all work in challenging jobs.

Mr O’Sullivan also paid tribute to Andy’s office staff, likening them to Charlie’s Angels, while barrister Maria McCormack said that it was always a pleasure to work with the staff of Carlow court, which was a reflection of how well it was run.

Many of the speakers paid tribute to Andy as a family man, dedicated to his wife Paula and son Ryan, and now the proud owner of their special dog Cookie. His role as a basketball referee was also acknowledged – an activity he will surely have more time to embrace now.

Deputy assistant of the courthouse Nicola Carolan reflected many people’s opinion when she said that it was a bittersweet moment to say goodbye to the man she called The Boss. She paid tribute to his “compassionate, kind and generous nature” and thanked him for his support in a professional and personal capacity.

The main man himself ended the speeches when he reflected back on his first day in the Courts Service – on 17 April 1978. He was assigned to the Four Courts, Dublin and didn’t even know where they were. He thanked the staff in Carlow and in the courts system as well as all those associated with the court, while also wishing his successor Lisa Malone the best of luck in her new position.

“I’ve had nothing but kindness and respect in Carlow,” said Andy, who also paid an emotional tribute to his wife Paula.

“Behind every good man there’s a great woman, but I have Paula and she’s fantastic,” he concluded.

He was then presented with a print of Carlow Courthouse by local artist Gala Hutton and a bouquet of flowers for Paula.