Death notices in Co Carlow

Kieran Lennon

Springhill, Borris, Carlow / Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Kieran Lennon, Springhill, Borris, Carlow, after a short illness, cared for by the wonderful staff in St. Teresa’s and ICU in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his parents Pádraig and Jo. Lovingly missed by his heartbroken wife Breda, sister Anne-Marie, brother Declan, nieces Niamh, Aoife, Órla and Rosemary, nephews Ciarán, Barry, Pádraig, Joe, Mark, Eoin, Colm, Michael, Ruairí and Cillian sister-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law Declan, Tom, Liam and Sean, and his many relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Kieran will be reposing at his residence this evening, Wednesday from 4pm for a private wake to family and close friends. Public wake will take place on Thursday from 3pm-7pm in Joyce’s Funeral Home, Main St. Borris.

Kieran’s Funeral Mass will take place Friday morning at 11AM in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Lazerian (Laz) O’ Neill

Ratheadon, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Lazerian (Laz) O’ Neill, Ratheadon, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Laz will be sadly missed by his sister Anne (Australia), nephew Stephen and his wife Florry, extended family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Laz rest in peace.

Reposing at Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown (Eircode R21 V127) on Thursday 27th April 2023 from 2pm to 8pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Friday 28th April to arrive at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Those who wish to view the Mass online, can do so on the following link:

http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie

Laz’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff of St. Lazerian’s House and Beechwood Nursing Home for their care and attention during his time with them.

Frank (Mark) Dalton

Late of Glendaniel, Tullamore, Offaly / Carlow

Peacefully on April 25th in the care of the kind staff of Esker Rí Nursing Home, Clara. Frank, aged 93, was predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen and daughter Aisling, his brothers Billy and Johnny and his sister Agnes (Kilgallen). He will be missed and fondly remembered by his sisters Lillo Price (San Francisco), Margot McGrath (Carlow) and Nancy Smyth (Leighlinbridge), brother-in-law Rory Kilgallen, nieces, nephews, cousins and their families, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Reposing at O’Reilly’s Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday, April 27th, from 7pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 28th of April, at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Goresbridge, County Kilkenny. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.