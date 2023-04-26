Jim needs your help to provide clean drinking water to African village

By Elizabeth Lee

JIM Kavanagh, a resident of Hacketstown, is a man on a mission.

For four decades Jim has brought clean, fresh, drinking water to thousands of people in Africa and has been involved in projects in Tanzania, Sudan, Rwanda, Congo, Uganda and Kenya, and he’s not finished just yet!

His latest project is to set up a water supply to the village of Mbulu in Tanzania, but he needs to raise about €40,000 initially to pay for the project. He has set up a registered charity, Uisce for Tanzania, and is one of five trustees of the organisation, including Hacketstown parish priest Fr Terence McGovern along with Jim Coogan, Pat Mulhall and Michael O’Brien.

“I set up the charity to reassure people that the money would be spent properly. I want 100% of the money to go exactly where it’s supposed to go,” explained Jim.

Jim is looking for donations and sponsorship before he leaves for Tanzania in July. It will be his latest trip to Africa, having made the journey many times over the past 40 years. As a young man, Jim was always interested in the African people and was particularly struck by the hardship they had to endure to get clean water.

“I felt compassionate about the people and their quality of life,” he reflects. The charity Concern was running a fundraising campaign and Jim, thinking that he would get the idea out of his system if he went over to Africa, duly did so in 1983 and spent two years there. But instead of satisfying his need, it spurred him on to do more.

“I’ve either been there or fundraising to get back there since,” smiled Jim.

Jim is in a great position to help the people, too, because he’s a welder and fabricator by trade, while he also works in heating and plumbing. In 1990, he attended Loughborough University in England, where he completed a post-graduate diploma in community water supply and sanitation. In 2002, he went to North Tanzania, where he completed a water survey in consultation with local village leaders and their parish priest, but then Covid-19 struck and everything ground to a halt.

Now Jim is back in action and is keen to get over to Tanzania to start the new project that will bring water to 5,000 people in the Mbulu area. The project will source clean water from a spring, and after installing a water pump powered by solar panels, the water will be piped to Harbanghet village. Everyone involved in Uisce for Tanzania is a volunteer and the organisation does not have any paid employees. The local communities who will benefit from the water system are committed to working on the project and will provide the necessary labour.

He has the backing of his wife Helen, who has been to Africa with him as has his two daughters, Ciara and Aisling, who went out with him in 2016.

Jim says he keeps returning because the projects are life-changing for the people there and, in turn, he feels a great pride and satisfaction in being able to help them.

“In 2016, we brought a water supply to 10,000 people. It was unbelievable and one of the best things I’ve ever done in my life,” said Jim. “The people are absolutely lovely, full of kindness and happiness. They deeply appreciate anything that you can do to improve their quality of life. I’ve everything ready to go and I’ve people in place to start the work, so now I’m looking for sponsorship. I’m trying to give the people a voice. It’s not too much to ask to give someone a cup of clean water, is it?” asked Jim.

If you’d like to donate to Uisce for Tanzania, please make all cheques payable to the charity. The charity’s IBAN is

IE98 BOFI 9067 3426 200262