Man charged after cannabis worth €112,000 seized in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a large seizure of cannabis in Dublin.

Gardaí conducted a search of a vehicle on the Ballyowen Road in Lucan on Tuesday, during which approximately €12,000 worth of cannabis was discovered.

During a follow-up search at a residence in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown, a further €100,000 worth of cannabis was seized, along with other drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the seizures and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court on Wednesday.

The cannabis has been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and gardaí said investigations are continuing.