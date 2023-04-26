  • Home >
Teenager charged in connection with fatal assault at Tralee cemetery

Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have charged a male teenager in connection with a fatal assault in Kerry last year.

On October 5th, Thomas Dooley died after he sustained injuries while attending a funeral at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan was also injured in the attack.

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the incident, the latest of which was made on Wednesday morning.

The male, aged in his late teens, was subsequently charged and is due to appear before Tralee District Court on Wednesday.

Gardaí confirmed investigations into the matter are ongoing.

