Boy loses court action over injury from ‘leap frogging’ over pole at school

High Court reporters

A schoolboy who injured himself when he “leap frogged” over a three-foot-high marker pole during a PE class run has lost a High Court action against the primary school.

Scott Hayden, now 16, was aged 12 and a sixth-class pupil at Scoil Mhuire Senior National School in Newbridge, Co Kildare, where the incident happened on May 13th, 2019.

Through his mother, Sabrina Hayden, of the Oaks, Newbridge, he sued the school’s board of management for negligence and breach of duty of care.

It was claimed the pole was a potential hazard and should have been removed prior to Scott and other pupils doing what was called the “daily mile” run around the school’s football pitches.

The school denied the claims and said the incident was not foreseeable, adding the poles were part of a school’s standard sports equipment.

Scott told the court he decided to “leapfrog” over the pole, although he agreed it was not part of the exercise.

At the top of a pole, which was one of a number used to mark the cross-country running route, was a steel eyelet through which tape could be fed if necessary. When he jumped, he came in contact with the eyelet and this caused him a 3cm laceration, the court heard.

He was brought to hospital by his mother and received stitches to the wound.

Duty of care

Mel Christle SC, for the boy, submitted to the court that the school had a high duty of care to very young students like this. The school had a safety statement which identified PE equipment as potentially hazardous, he said.

This pole was there for another activity entirely, and it had no purpose for the children doing the daily mile run, he said. In those circumstances, the presence of the poles was a clear breach of the defendant’s duty of care, he said.

Finbarr Fox SC, for the school’s board of management, said this was a standard piece of sports equipment.

“The young lad made a rather foolish decision to leap frog it”, he said. Nobody else had done this, and he had never done it before, he added.

To say the teacher should have said the children could not go out running because the poles were there was an unreal proposition, he said, adding there was no negligence on the part of the school or the teacher and the case must fail, counsel said.

The court heard the boy suffered a “nasty laceration” in the incident and was out of school for two months. The court was also told that the boy was passionate about football, but was unable to play for the rest of that season as a result of his injury.

Scott told the court there were eight poles around the football pitches, and he had run around a number of them. “I started to approach a corner and decided I was going to hop over, and I tried to leap frog but did not realise I had cut my trousers on the pole”, he said.

He continued running for a short distance before he realised he was bleeding and the teacher brought him into the school building.

After hearing evidence from Scott’s mother, the boy’s doctors and engineers for both sides, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart dismissed the case.

She said Scott’s evidence was critical to her decision. She could not ignore that he had said he had been doing this running since third class and, even on the day of the incident, he had already run around the poles on multiple occasions before he decided to leapfrog one of them.

She said it seemed to her that even if the pole was permanently there, it did not constitute a hazard, finding the school was not in breach of its duty of care.

Mr Fox said he was not applying for costs at this stage but asked for liberty to do so if the plaintiff decided to appeal. The judge said he could do so.