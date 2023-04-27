Carlow Fire Service is number one in Ireland

By Suzanne Pender

WHEN it comes to having the skill and expertise to save a life, Carlow Fire and Rescue Service are the best in the country – and that’s official!

The service achieved another all-Ireland award last weekend when they received the overall winner’s trophy at Rescue Organisation Ireland’s (ROI) extrication and trauma challenge, which was held in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The team also won first place in the best medics and best technical team categories, along with a third place in the trauma challenge. Teams from all over the country, along with two international squads from Manchester and Luxembourg, competed at the event.

Other emergency services attended and competed in the trauma event, such as the Civil Defence and the Lifelines ambulance service, while a team representing Meta (Facebook) also competed.

The ROI has been running the event yearly since 2008 and winning teams have gone on to represent Ireland throughout the world. This year, the world rescue challenge event will be in Lanzarote, Spain where, no doubt, the Carlow squad will once again do us proud.

“I am very pleased with the team’s achievements and thank the members of the team, their families, colleagues from the four Carlow county brigades and all involved in preparing the team to compete at such a high level, which has been ongoing since January this year,” said acting chief fire officer Liam Carroll.

Mr Carroll also acknowledged that training and competing at such an event “clearly translates to delivering a higher level of service to our communities, particularly when road traffic collisions and other traumatic events occur, resulting in people being trapped and in need of extrication and medical assistance”.