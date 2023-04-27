Creative plan launched for Co Carlow

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW arts plan for the county, which will span the next five years, was launched in Bagenalstown recently, while bursaries for more than 20 artists and groups, the winners of an open-call competition, were also presented.

The launch of the Creative Ireland Carlow Culture and Creativity Strategy 2023-2027 took place in Bagenalstown Library, which was attended by council officials, local representatives and artists.

The strategy builds on a legacy of pioneering cultural development within Co Carlow and its vision is to enable creativity in every community. Its aim is to mainstream creativity in the life of the nation so that individually and collectively people can realise their full creative potential.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue, cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, said: “Today we launch the Carlow Creative Ireland Strategy, which supports participation, inclusion and expression within our communities across the county. This strategy builds on the first five years of the Creative Ireland Programme in Carlow, which far exceeded our expectations and highlighted the wealth of culture and creativity in our beautiful county. We unearthed the true creative potential of this county by shining a spotlight on the everyday community-led initiatives that are relevant to this place.

Sinead Dowling, arts officer of Carlow County Council, added: “The next five years will see Creative Ireland Carlow play a leadership role in supporting collaboration in our communities as well as celebrating further the people, natural environment and history and heritage of Co Carlow.”

The event also provided an opportunity to celebrate the successful recipients of the recent Open Call for Creative Ireland Carlow Funding and welcomed 23 successful groups to share the breath and diversity of ideas and projects that will take place over the next two years across the county, from music to storytelling, to carnival to heritage sites to folklore to cinema to lace making and to site-specific works capturing the true essence of the county.

The 23 groups which successfully applied for funding are: Borris Lacemakers Group, Carlow Arts Festival, Carlow Africa Support Group, Cranavane Holy Well, Emperors Robes Festival Company, Memory Palace of Trees project, Bri Project, Sing to create at Visual, Carlow Community Cinema Project, Equal Chances Polish School, Clonegal Kildavin Veteran Players, St Catherine’s Community Centre, Skillbase – Support Training Services, MHS (HSE), Rathgall Painters’ Guild, Good Ideas Ltd, Cathair’s Den documentary film, Myshall Muintir na Tíre, Muine Bheag Arts CLG, Killoughternane Writing Circle, Library Totem a project, Symmetry of Sound project, Carlow Singer-Songwriters creative collaboration, Scoil Phadraig Naofa, Tullow.

To find out about the Creative Ireland Programme visit https://www.creativeireland.gov.ie/en/

