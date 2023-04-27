Death notices and funeral announcements for Co Carlow

Mary Monaghan (nee Doyle)

Goatstown, Dublin and formerly Carlow. 26th April 2023. Peacefully at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin (in her 100th year). Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of John, Jim, Martin, Anne, Paddy, Tommy, Mick and Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Flanagan’s Funeral Home, Lower Main Street, Taney Bridge, Dundrum on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 o’clock in Holy Cross Church, Main Street, Dundrum which can be viewed at https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/ Burial in Carrig-on-Bannon Cemetery, Co. Wexford arriving at 1.45pm approx.

James (Jim) Hickey

5 Thomas Traynor Road, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 25th April 2023 peacefully in the loving care of all at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow; predeceased by his father Joe, mother Mary, sister Mary and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving sister Jenny, nephews, nieces, cousins, his wonderful carer Mary, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May James Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) this Saturday evening, 29th April from 5pm, concluding at 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Sunday morning for 11am. Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.