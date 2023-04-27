Free schoolbooks on the way for primary pupils in Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

A TOTAL of €734,016 has been allocated to provide primary school children in Carlow with free schoolbooks for the coming years.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor confirmed this week that the payment from the Department of Education will provide free schoolbooks, workbooks and copybooks for all pupils attending primary and special schools in Carlow.

The grant should also be used to eliminate costs of related classroom resources such as pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, colouring pencils and whiteboard markers.

As part of Budget 2023, education minister Norma Foley announced over €50 million to provide free schoolbooks to primary school pupils within the free education scheme from September 2023.

“I welcome today’s announcement that funding of more than €730,000 is being paid to schools across Carlow, providing primary school children with free books for the first time in the history of the state,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“This ground-breaking, permanent measure is further evidence of Fianna Fáil’s commitment to supporting access to education for all by enhancing the educational experience, not just in the classroom but reaching out into the family home. By providing free schoolbooks, workbooks and copy books, we will ease some of the financial burden facing families with the back-to-school costs.”