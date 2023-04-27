Gardaí search three sites in Carlow for missing John Coakley

Gardaí are searching three specific sites in Carlow as they continue to appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old John Coakley.

As part of ongoing enquiries to establish John’s whereabouts, an operational search commenced this morning by members of An Garda Síochána and the Irish Defence Forces.

Three specific sites are being searched:

Banks of River Burrin, from mouth of River Burrin into River Barrow in Carlow town to Ballinacarrig Bridge on the Wexford Road.

Banks of River Barrow – travelling north from Carlow town Park to Lanigans Lock



Railway Line – Carlow Railway Station to Blackbog Road Level Crossing, circa 3km, north east

An Garda Síochána are appealing to land owners and people who may have buildings/out houses, or persons with vacant dwellings, in these areas to check them to see if they have been used or might assist Gardaí in locating John.

John is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build. He has black hair and green eyes. He has been missing since Saturday 15 April.

Gardaí and John’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.