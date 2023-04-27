Man arrested in connection with Eddie Hutch Snr shooting

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Muireann Duffy

Another arrest been made in connection with the 2016 shooting of Eddie Hutch Snr.

Gardaí confirmed a man in his 40s was arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting which took place on Poplar Row in Dublin 3 on February 8th, 2016.

The man was arrested under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and is currently being held at a Garda station in North Dublin.

It is the latest arrest in connection with the incident.

Earlier this month, a man aged in his 40s was arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Some mortgage holders facing ‘impossible’ increases, says Sinn Féin

Thursday, 27/04/23 - 7:48pm

Drugs and cash seized in major Limerick operation involving CAB and Defence Forces

Thursday, 27/04/23 - 7:39pm

British government denies flat cash budget for North is ‘punishment’ for Stormont impasse

Thursday, 27/04/23 - 6:24pm