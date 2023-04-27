Man arrested in connection with Eddie Hutch Snr shooting

Muireann Duffy

Another arrest been made in connection with the 2016 shooting of Eddie Hutch Snr.

Gardaí confirmed a man in his 40s was arrested on Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting which took place on Poplar Row in Dublin 3 on February 8th, 2016.

The man was arrested under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and is currently being held at a Garda station in North Dublin.

It is the latest arrest in connection with the incident.

Earlier this month, a man aged in his 40s was arrested and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.