Sheep farmer groups meet finance minister

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Members of Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners and Blackstairs Farming Group met with minister for finance Paschal Donohue in the Seven Oaks Hotel last week, Pat Dunne chairman Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners, Peter Behan vice chairman of Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners, Tomas McCarthy vice chairman Blackstairs Farming Group, minister Paschal Donohoe, Jay Kelly Carlow IFA rural development and cllr Tommy Kinsella

 

By Suzanne Pender

REPRESENTATIVES from the Blackstairs Farming Group and the Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Owners met minister for finance Paschal Donohoe last week in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow.

The groups urged the minister to consider an extension of the Sustainable Uplands Agriculture-environment Scheme (SUAS), which addressed some of the complex challenges associated with the land management of commonages and hill farms.

The key objective of the five-year pilot was to develop practical and innovative solutions to address the complex agricultural, environmental and socio-economic challenges; however, the scheme ended last December.

The local group urged the minister to consider an extension of SUAS, given the ongoing challenges hill farmers are facing.

The meeting was described as “constructive”.

 

 

