St Leo’s College annual Italian Tour resumes!

By Caitlin Griffin and Clíodhna Murray

ON 30 March at 3am 75 excited St Leo’s students departed Carlow for a four-day visit to Italy. It was the school’s first Italian trip since lockdown in March 2019.

Seven teachers guided the transition year students to Verona, Venice and Gardaland, where one day was simply not enough to enjoy all the adventure rides on offer at the resort. The girls rounded off their excursion with a wonderful afternoon of shopping in Milan’s most elegant shopping district, Corso Vittorio Emanuele. This part of the city is packed with high-end boutiques and brands such as Prada, Gucci, Moschino, Versace, and Bulgari.

The whole trip ran seamlessly, thanks to the hard work of the teachers. While the students enjoyed every element of the tour, one of the highlights of the delicious food. The most difficult thing about eating in Italy is that you can’t try everything! Every day there seemed to be an endless number of Italian dishes to experience. You would need multiple lifetimes to sample all the best Italian food, and that’s before you even consider dessert!

Finally, a special thanks to the teachers who generously gave their time to accompany us on this memorable overseas trip.