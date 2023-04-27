Teenage boy settles court action over swine flu jab for €750,000

High Court reporters

A 17-year-old boy who sued claiming he developed a rare sleep disorder after receiving a swine flu jab as a young child has settled a High Court action for €750,000.

The teenager, who cannot be named by order of the court, was four-years-old when he received the Pandemrix vaccine in March 2010.

His counsel, Bruce Antoniotti SC, told the High Court that the child was probably one of the youngest to receive the vaccine.

Mr Antoniotti said the boy did not suffer narcolepsy symptoms until seven years later when he suffered excessive tiredness.

He said the narcolepsy was not diagnosed until 2019 and the boy also suffers from cataplexy, which involves loss of muscle control.

Mr Antoniotti said the teenager spends a lot of time at home, adding that he found remote learning very difficult during the pandemic. He also suffers from excessive day time sleeping, as well as nightmares.

Counsel told the judge the boy is afraid of travelling on his own in case he falls asleep and, as a result, does not leave home often.

The boy, through his mother, had sued the Minister for Health and the HSE. The settlement was reached after mediation.

At issue in the case was the fact that the onset of symptoms allegedly occurred seven years after the vaccine. Narcolepsy symptoms have typically occurred within six months to a year, the court heard.

Under the settlement the boy will be able to avail of the benefits available to those who settle cases involving allegations about the swine flu jab.

These include educational supports, accommodation costs in relation to third-level education, a “gold” medical card as well as childcare costs.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey noted there was a significant litigation in the case. The offer he said was fair and reasonable.