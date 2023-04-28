Aldi begin recruitment to fill over 360 roles nationwide

Aldi has begun recruitment to fill over 360 roles across its 156 stores around the country.

Of the 99 positions available in Dublin, 73 are permanent jobs, while 26 are fixed-term contracts.

The announcement comes after Aldi increased its hourly pay rate for store workers back in February, offering an entry rate of €13.85 per hour.

The supermarket currently employs over 4,650 people in Ireland, with plans to invest €320 million over the three-year period to 2024.

“We are always looking for talented, hardworking and committed people to join the Aldi family as we continue to grow and develop the business in Ireland, and we look forward to welcoming new colleagues to the team,” the supermarket’s regional managing director Donald Mackay said.

Applications for the vacancies can be made via the Aldi recruitment website.