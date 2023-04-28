Baltinglass history conference honoured local history buff

A HISTORY conference that focussed on West Wicklow was hosted recently by the West Wicklow Historical Society in honour of the late Donal McDonnell, long-standing member, secretary and history buff.

Donal died last year, having lived a life full of curiosity of the world around him. His passion for local history, heritage, art and culture was referenced by the speakers throughout the day, while he was also remembered fondly by Mgr John McEvoy, who gave the opening address.

Donal’s sister Maura and other members of his family attended the conference and there could have been no more fitting a way to honour him than a day where speakers shared their knowledge in the fields of archaeology, history and literature, concentrated locally in West Wicklow.

An exhibition of WWHS’s collection of photos, including those in a collection called ‘Glimpses of Baltinglass’, was on display for attendees to browse through, identifying people and places from bygone times.

More than 70 people attended the day-long event, which took place in Scoil Naomh Iosaf, Baltinglass.

The list of speakers included archaeologist Alan Hawkes on how Rathcoran Hillfort on Baltinglass Hill had been thought to be early Bronze Age, but further excavations revealed that it was actually Early Neolithic. Objects uncovered showed how the enclosure had been used for ceremonial gatherings.

Richard B Lennon, aka Bosco, talked about the connection to Baltinglass of two 20th century poets, Diarmuid Ó Muimhneacháin (1866-1934) and Michael Hargadon (1880-1968). Diarmuid was born in Cork and is buried in Baltinglass Cemetery, having served in the Royal Irish Constabulary in Baltinglass and Kiltegan. Michael was a journalist with ***The Nationalist*** and the ***Kilkenny People*** and lived in Baltinglass for a time.

Emma Lyons, daughter of the late Noel Lyons, gave a timely address (with Punchestown only a few days away) on the history of horse racing in Ireland in the 18th century with an insight into the earliest race meetings in Baltinglass in 1755. This wove in nicely with Liam Kenny and Eamon Sinnott’s later, highly entertaining presentation on the railway history of West Wicklow and how race meetings had a big economic impact, especially on the route from Dublin to Tullow, passing through Naas and Baltinglass.

Margaret Murphy from Carlow College painted a picture of Baltinglass and West Wicklow over a timeline from 400AD to 1580.

Attendees heard about High Kings and Kingdoms known as ‘tuatha’ and how West Wicklow was predominantly ruled by Uí Máil (Imaal) or Uí Dúnlainge (South Kildare).

The day was packed with content, punctuated by two Q&A sessions in the morning and afternoon, giving people an opportunity to ask questions of speakers and to offer nuggets from their own anecdotal knowledge.

WWHS chairman Paul Gorry, originator of the concept of the conference, kept the day moving along nicely. The society can be proud of having honoured Donal beautifully with this one-off event. Well done to all the helpers who made this event happen and to Scoil Naomh Iósaf for its generous co-operation and facilitation.