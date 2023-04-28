Burglaries in Tullow and Ballon

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a house in Ballon on Wednesday 26 April. The house was ransacked and a sum of cash was taken. The incident occurred between 9.30am and 10.30am. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tullow Garda Station.

They are also investigating a second break-in that also occurred on Wednesday. They received a report of a burglary at a house in Coppiragh when the door was smashed to gain entry and house was ransacked. A small quantity of jewellery was taken. The incident occurred between 10.30am and midday.