Burglaries in Tullow and Ballon

Friday, April 28, 2023

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at a house in Ballon on Wednesday 26 April. The house was ransacked and a sum of cash was taken. The incident occurred between 9.30am and 10.30am. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tullow Garda Station.

They are also investigating a second break-in that also occurred on Wednesday. They received a report of a burglary at a house in Coppiragh when the door was smashed to gain entry and house was ransacked. A small quantity of jewellery was taken. The incident occurred between 10.30am and midday.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Search for John Coakley to take place in Carlow tomorrow morning

Friday, 28/04/23 - 7:52pm

Baltinglass history conference honoured local history buff

Friday, 28/04/23 - 5:51pm

Carlow kids take part in shopping challenge

Friday, 28/04/23 - 5:40pm