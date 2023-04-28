Carlow kids take part in shopping challenge

By Elizabeth Lee

MINISTER of state Malcolm Noonan popped into the South East Technological University (SETU) to acknowledge the work of local primary school students who took part in the Sustainable Packaging Challenge (SPac) in conjunction with the university.

The aim of the challenge was to encourage families to reduce their dependence on plastic packaging in their weekly shopping. The initiative has provided an opportunity for communities to learn about the benefits and possibilities of sustainable (reduced plastic) shopping and how making these small changes to their daily routines can have a substantial positive impact on the environment.

An invitation to participate was issued to all schools in Carlow, with 12 schools taking part. This meant that over 250 children and their families embarked on a mission to shop more sustainably, paying greater attention to the types of packaging food products were wrapped in. Of the 12 schools, two excelled in meeting their sustainable shopping goals – Carlow Educate Together and St Joseph’s National School.

The youngsters were invited to go along to the SETU campus for a morning of fun science activities, where they learned more about bioplastics and how to scientifically test them. Alongside this, they were able to ask their own questions and provide ideas about how to solve the problem of plastic pollution during a Q&A session with minister Noonan and SETU scientists and educators.