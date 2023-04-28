Forum to support older persons’ hospital trips

By Suzanne Pender

EFFORTS to provide Carlow’s older residents with free transport to and from their hospital appointments has begun in earnest.

Carlow Older Persons Forum has embarked on an ambitious fundraiser to provide this extremely valuable service locally.

The hospital-link car will be a free means of transport for older people, where they will be collected from their home and transported to their hospital appointment.

A dedicated worker will then remain with the service user, helping them to check in and provide an overnight bag where necessary. The older persons will also be collected and transported home afterwards.

Carlow Older Persons Forum is currently looking for donations to help with the innovative service.

“All monies gathered will be fully recorded and accounted for, with receipt issued as standard. You can rest assured that your donation will assist the progression of this special service and will benefit countless older persons in Carlow,” said Joe Butler, chairperson of Carlow Older Persons Forum.

Carlow Older Persons Forum was established in 2015 and since then has gone from strength to strength with over 500 local members.

The forum operates with the need of older people at its hearts and following on from the pandemic, a successful relaunch was held with a new committee established and regular meetings held.

The forum has representatives from Carlow County Development Partnership, Carlow County Council, the HSE, local businesses, retired professionals and local older persons.

The forum is also affiliated with Age Friendly Ireland.