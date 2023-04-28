Junior ministers meet local groups on whistle-stop tour of Carlow

Minister of state Jack Chambers, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and cllrs William Paton and John McDonald meet with residents in Tullow to discuss the long-awaited Tullow Relief Road

Minister Jack Chambers, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and cllr Ken Murnane met with representative from Carlow Chamber and the local business community to campaign for Carlow town’s Southern Relief Road

Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne with cllr John McDonald, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor and Jim Bolger, chairman of Carlow GAA

Minister Thomas Byrne, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Anne Ahearn and Marc Carpenter in Carpenter’s Bar, Barrack Street

Minister Byrne meets representatives from a number of GAA clubs in the county Representatives from a number of local GAA clubs with minister Byrne and deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor

By Suzanne Pender

TWO government ministers enjoyed a whistle-stop tour of Co Carlow recently, meeting local organisations and groups on a variety of issues.

Thomas Byrne, minister of state at the department of tourism, culture, arts, Gaeltacht, sport and media and Jack Chambers minister of state at the department of transport and the environment, climate and communications joined deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor on the visit.

Minister Byrne started off by meeting staff and students at St Leo’s College and also Carlow Hockey Club to discuss plans for its new facilities at the college.

This was followed by a meeting with Carlow County Council officials, members and cathaoirleach cllr Brian O’Donoghue. The minister then visited Hanover Harps FC at their grounds to hear of the great work going on there.

This was followed by a trip to Dolmen Celtic FC to view their grounds. A quick sprint over to St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club at Askea was followed by a briefing on all the plans for Carlow GAA at Netwatch Cullen Park.

During this briefing, the minister met representatives from a number of local clubs, including Palatine, Fenagh, Fighting Cocks and Ballon to discuss the issue of sport capital grants.

The minister then enjoyed lunch at Carpenter’s Bar, Carlow with Carlow Community Games, Nurney Villa AFC, Carlow & District Football League and Carlow Sports Partnership regarding capital supports for sports clubs.

“It is vital that we all work together to increase play, increase activity in our communities and support female participation and inclusive initiatives to allow access to all,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

Three days later, minister Chambers was in the county to discuss important transport projects such as the Southern Relief Road in Carlow town, Shirley’s bend in Ballon, the long-awaited Tullow Relief Road and public transport in both Bagenalstown and Carlow town.

“We met local groups, local councillors and council officials to discuss policy and overall funding in relation to public transport,” explained cllr Murnane O’Connor.

“I received a communication on foot of my parliamentary question concerning public transport in Carlow and was delighted to hear that Carlow town bus service is now in the final phase of bus-stop infrastructure implementation, route testing and driver training,” she said.

“It is anticipated that the service will launch in the coming months; a more precise date will be announced closer to the time,” added cllr Murnane O’Connor.