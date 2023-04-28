Man (20s) dies in drowning accident in Waterford

Friday, April 28, 2023

James Cox

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in Co Waterford.

He was with a number of people who got into difficulty in the sea at Whiting Bay in Ardmore at around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services responded, and the Coast Guard rescued three people from the water – the other two left safely.

However, one of the men taken from the water, the man in his early 20s was pronounced dead after being brought by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Parents of baby who died in homebirth welcome testing for potentially fatal infection

Friday, 28/04/23 - 8:02pm

Drug addict broke mothers jaw after she got protection order against him

Friday, 28/04/23 - 8:00pm

Court awards €21,900 to Georgian asylum seeker refused labour market access

Friday, 28/04/23 - 7:58pm