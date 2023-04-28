Price of agricultural land set to rise by 8% this year

By Suzanne Pender

SCSI auctioneers and valuers are forecasting that the price of agricultural land nationally will increase by 8% on average this year, underpinned by a strong dairy sector.

In a major new survey, auctioneer and valuer members of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) operating in the agricultural and rental markets say they expect national rental prices to increase at an even higher rate – an average of 14%.

They say prices will be driven by the constrained supply of land for rent and higher anticipated demand, particularly from the dairy sector due to new environmental regulations.

However, experts from Teagasc note that milk prices have fallen back somewhat this year. National average non-residential farmland prices in 2022 ranged from €5,564 an acre for poor-quality land – up 5% from €5,308 in 2021 – to €11,172 an acre for good-quality land – up 2% from €10,962 the previous year.

The survey found that Carlow has the fourth most expensive land in Leinster with good quality land across different plot sizes fetching an average of €13,792 an acre.

Kildare has the most expensive land in the country, with good-quality land going for an average €15,056 an acre, followed by Meath, where the average is €14,867.

The average price of good-quality land on holdings of less than 50 acres in Kildare is €15,333 an acre, followed by Meath on €15,200 and Waterford on €15,000.

Tipperary on €14,938, Wexford on €14,857 and Carlow and Cork on €14,250 round off the top six places.

In the previous survey, the average price of an acre of good land in Carlow was €13,430.

In Leinster, prices for good land in 2022 on holdings of less than 50 acres range from Kildare’s high of €15,333 – which is similar to the previous year – to €11,500 in Offaly, while prices for poor-quality land range from a high of €9,417 in Louth to €6,000 in Longford.

The price per acre for poor land in Carlow is €8,250, up from €7,200 in the previous survey.

According to the ***Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland/Teagasc Agricultural Land Market Review*** and ***Outlook Report 2023***, Central Statistics Office data shows that the share of agricultural land, which transacts for sale annually, is only around 0.5% and this is one of the main reasons for the strong agricultural land-letting market which exists here.

According to the survey of 134 auctioneers and valuers from all over the country, the volume of land sold last year was similar to 2021, with executor/probate sales providing the main source of farmland sales.

Auctioneer John Dawson of REA Dawson in Tullow, who is a member of the SCSI’s Rural Agency Committee, said strong demand for good-quality land from dairy farmers is driving the market.

“Eighty-three percent of agents in our survey believe there is likely to be an increase in demand from dairy farmers to purchase farmland in 2023 and they are continually ranked throughout the survey as being the most likely purchasers of land across the country. However, as outlined in this report, it’s also likely that changes to the European Nitrates Directive, particularly measures aimed at protecting water quality, will have an impact on land prices, especially rental prices.

“In order to maintain current levels of milk production – and to comply with the directive – many dairy farms will need to either increase their land area or reduce milk production. We’d expect the impact on sales and rental prices will be more acute in regions where dairy is the dominant farm enterprise and where stocking rates are higher,” said Mr Dawson.

“Last year was also a good year for tillage farmers, and Leinster-based auctioneers and valuers say demand for good, arable land or land close to any sizeable dairy farms attracted strong interest and competitive bidding.

“Provincially, rental values are expected to increase the most in Munster (17%), followed by Leinster on 15% and Connacht/Ulster on 10%. Approximately 88% of agents expect the volume of farmland available for lease this year will either remain the same or increase, up from 62% last year, which is positive for the market, given the constrained land-supply situation,” said Mr Dawson.

The full report is available at www.scsi.ie.