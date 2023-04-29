Gardaí arrest man after armed robbery in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí investigating an armed robbery at a business premises in Stillorgan, Co. Dublin that occurred this afternoon, Saturday 29th April 2023 have arrested a man.

Gardaí were alerted to a panic alarm activation when a lone male entered the business premises armed with what is understood to be a knife. The man threatened staff and left the premises with a large sum of cash.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Following enquiries by investigating gardaí, a man in his early 50s was arrested a short distance away and a sum of cash was also recovered.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in South Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.