Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Margaret (Peggy) Farrell

(Florist) Ballinabranna, Carlow, on 30th April 2023, aged 92 years at the District Hospital Carlow. Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brother Declan, and sister Maud. Loving mother to Padraig and Terry. Sadly missed by her sons, sister Nora, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and wide circle of friends.

May Peggy’s Gentle soul rest in peace

Reposing in Lacey`s Funeral Home John st Carlow ( R93H684 ) on Monday 1st May from 2pm with removal at 6.45pm to St Fintan`s Church Ballinabranna (R93 PF77) arriving for 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 2nd May at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards with her husband Patrick in the adjoining cemetery,

===============================

Funeral cortege will walk on Monday evening from the bottom of ballinabranna hill.

As peggy Loved her flowers. anyone who wishes can bring a flower as per her wishes.

Peggy`s Funeral mass can be viewed by using the following link//www.leighlinparish.ie/ballinabranna-webcam/

Billy Gearty

34 St. Austin’s Tce., Tullow, Co. Carlow and originally Cork City – 29th April 2023 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; predeceased by his loving wife Anne, sisters Rose and Kitty and brother Mick. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Jacqui, sons David, Damien, Brian and Billy, brother-in-law Hughie, sisters-in-law Lena and Perry, grandchildren Emma and Dylan, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace.

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Wednesday morning, 3rd May for 11 o’c Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest with Anne in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Billy’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link http://www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam/

House private please.