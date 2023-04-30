  • Home >
Flooding possible as thunderstorm warning issued for 15 counties across Ireland

Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for 15 counties across the island of Ireland by forecasters.

Met Éireann has issued a Yellow alert for between noon and 9pm on Sunday, warning that heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause disruption.

The forecaster said that flooding of some homes and businesses was likely, and could lead to damage to buildings or structures.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus,” it said, adding that delays to train services and loss of power were possible.

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for nine counties along the eastern part of the country: Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan and Monaghan.

Up until 5pm on Sunday, it warned that there would be some “thunderstorm activity”, with lightning and heavy downpours in parts of the country possible.

