Pool tournament raises funds for charity in Ballinkillen/Lorem

By Elizabeth Lee

A POOL tournament that took place in the Ballinkillen/Lorum community centre brought a great deal of excitement to the players who took part, while also raising a few bob for a great cause.

The tournament, organised by local man Jimmy Daly was in memory of Jim Kane.

“Jim Kane was a man from Ballycormack, who loved to play pool with his friends,” said Jimmy.

Sadly, pool-playing Jim died 14 years ago and that’s when Jimmy started the tournament in his honour. The tourney has been held every year since then, except for a two-year gap during the Covid restrictions and has been a long-time favourite event in the Ballinkillen area.

This year’s tournament attracted over 30 players, who battled it out on two pool tables over one evening, with the decider ending in the early hours of the morning.

Winner of the plaque was ace cue man Billy Cummins, who was delighted to take home first prize.

The tournament raised an impressive €726 for the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team and was presented to Patrick Purcell on behalf of the charity.