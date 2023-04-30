SETU president elected as Honorary Fellow of TCD

PROFESSOR Veronica Campbell, president of South East Technological University (SETU), has been elected an Honorary Fellow of Trinity College Dublin. The election of new fellows and scholars was announced on Monday 24 April on the steps of the TCD public theatre.

Representing a great honour and the latest recognition of a stellar academic career, Professor Campbell was one of just two Honorary Fellows elected. The second was awarded to acclaimed poet Paula Meehan. They joined seven professorial fellows, 37 new fellows and 62 new scholars elected during the ceremony.

Honoured to accept the award, Professor Campbell, who was appointed as inaugural president of SETU last July, said: “I am truly humbled to receive such a prestigious award from the provost of Trinity College Dublin. In my career I’ve held several senior leadership roles in Trinity College Dublin, including dean of graduate studies and bursar and director of strategic innovation, and it is wonderful to return to receive this award. I wish to congratulate all the fellows and the scholars bestowed with honours.”

Professor Campbell holds a degree in pharmacology from the University of Edinburgh and a PhD in neuropharmacology from the University of London. She was appointed to an academic post in the Department of Physiology, School of Medicine at TCD in 1998. Professor Campbell has extensive undergraduate and postgraduate teaching experience and a successful research record in cell biology, pharmacology and tissue engineering.