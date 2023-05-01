Care centre appalled as teenage thugs attack therapy ponies

The Lalor Centre where the ponies were attacked

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident in which four teenage boys were hitting and harassing ponies that are used as therapy aids for people with special needs.

The sickening incident occurred at the equestrian paddock in the Lalor Centre, Baltinglass, which runs services for people with additional needs, including riding classes. On Wednesday evening, 26 April, a member of the public spotted four boys harassing the ponies. One boy was sitting on top of one of the ponies, smoking, while another teenager was hitting the animal with a stick. The teenagers, who looked no older than 14 years’ old, had corralled the six ponies into a corner of the paddock and were harassing and hitting one of them.

“They rounded up our six ponies into a corner. One of the young lads was bareback on the quietest of all the ponies, while the other lads were hitting him with a stick, trying to make the pony run,” said Anne Leigh, a service leader in the centre. “These ponies are specially trained to work with our service users. They’re particularly docile animals; they need to be docile for our service users to be able to ride them.”

The therapy ponies are used every week by up to 50 people with special needs, with people travelling to the Lalor Centre from Athy, Naas, Newbridge and Tinahely.

The incident was spotted accidentally by someone who was at the Lalor Centre and reported it to management there.

The witness captured it on camera and gardaí are investigating the matter. One of the biggest concerns for staff at the Lalor Centre is the effect that such abuse could have on the ponies.

“They were being cruel to our animals and we don’t know if this has happened before, nor do we know how the ponies will react in future. Who knows how they could react if they see someone coming towards them? They could become frightened and nervous. We’re very disappointed that this has happened. We’ve never, ever had trouble before now. Do we need cameras installed up here now?” said Anne. “We are all gutted by what’s happened.”