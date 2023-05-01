Death notices and funeral arrangements for Co Carlow

Eamonn Tynan

Lyrath, Kilkenny and formerly Springhill, Carlow, April 30th 2023 (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Íde, Sinéad, Éanna, Aoife, Rhuaidhrí, Ronan, Cliodhna and the late Cillian and Baby Niamh. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brothers John and Jim, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Odhran, Annie, Éinín, Enda, Muireann, Thomas, Isabel, Tafara, Ella and Freya, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Eamonn Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home (Lyrath, Kilkenny R95 RR28) on Tuesday, May 2nd, from 4pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, Carlow (R93 EO48). Burial afterwards in Killeshin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to

Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. https://ilfa.ie/donate/

House private on Wednesday morning, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St, Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/

Baby Gráinne Rose O’Toole

Borris, Carlow

Baby Gráinne Rose O’ Toole, born sleeping on Friday, 28th April 2023, in the loving care of the staff in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her loving parents Paddy and Nicola (nee Lawlor), big brother Oisín & big sister Hannah, grandparents Mick and Mary O’Toole, aunties Sinéad, Eileen, Anne-Marie, Bernadette and Colette, uncles Michael, Patrick, Martin, David and Mark, also her many cousins and relatives. Predeceased by her grandparents Mikie and Anne Lawlor and auntie Kathleen (Treacy)

An Angel In Heaven

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff in St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny Maternity Unit and A&E. Special thanks to Midwives Fiona, Charlotte, Grainne, Niamh, Mary T & Brigid and all the caring staff in the Maternity Unit. Also to A&E Triage Nurse Sinéad. To Fr. Paddy for performing Gráinne’s baptism.

Funeral strictly private, please.

Donations, if desired, to Féileacáin

https://feileacain.ie/donate

Brigit Brennan née Carroll

Raheen-Killane, Ballon, Co. Carlow and formerly Liscolman, Tullow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her heartbroken family, on April 28th, 2023 at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by her parents Paddy and Alice and sister Mary.

Brigit beloved wife of John and much loved mother of P.J., Linda, Christina, Lorraine, John, Niall & Alan. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Joe, Ger & Alan, daughters-in-law Deirdre, Shelia & Leah, grandchildren Megan, Alison, Katelyn, Cillian, Shane, Darren, Danial, Gillian, Andrew, Michaela, Esme, Fionn, Willoe- Mae, Conor, Dasie & Charlie, sister Elizabeth, brother-in-law Donie, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & her many friends.

May Brigit’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

eposing in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Monday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am in Saint Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballon. Burial afterwards to Ballon Cemetery.

Brigit’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-peter-and-pauls-churchballon

Susan Tobin

Rathvilly, Carlow / Rathfarnham, Dublin

On April 28th 2023, peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Waterford Hospice. Pre-deceased by her adored parents Maura and Seamus, beloved brother-in-law Kevin and niece Niamh. She will be sadly missed by her sisters and brother, her nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, her former husband and a wide circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Halligans Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly, Co Carlow (Eircode R93 C560) from 4pm to 6pm on Monday 1st of May. Removal from there on Tuesday morning, 2nd of May at 9.45am to St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmondstown Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

Susan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam