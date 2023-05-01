Fashionista Faith has done it again!

By Suzanne Pender

LEGANDARY fashionista Faith Amond has done it again!

The Carlow doyenne of fashion can now add Punchestown to her list of eminent horse racing festivals, having scoped the Best Dressed title last Thursday, the third day of the Punchestown Festival 2023.

Faith is a leading light on the Irish best-dressed scene, winning at numerous festivals, including the 2017 Aintree Festival. However, until now, Punchestown has always eluded her.

“I’m so delighted … we’ve been coming here for 50 years and this is my first time to win,” said Faith.

“It’s such an honour, especially winning at Punchestown, which is so close to home,” she added.

Faith wore a cream coat by Safiyaa, a Catarzi hat from Emporium Kalu, to which she added the cream bow herself, a silk cami from Aria Boutique in Naas along with her bag from Gallery 9, which is also located in Naas. She finished off the look with a pair of classic cream court heels from Tiffany Kilkenny.

Daily winners and finalists of the best dressed at Punchestown enjoyed a deluxe goodie bag, which included products by Ayu Cosmetics, a Sinead Keary The Label hair bow, Dylan Oaks earrings, a Bollinger champagne candle, Bollinger cufflinks and a bottle of Bollinger Special Cuvée.

As a daily winner, Faith went forward to the grand final on Friday; however, she was pipped for the overall title by Leitrim lady Nomi Brennan.